Global Trade: Two Rails to Medina

Posted By: Courtenay Turner via Substack.com June 16, 2026

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About the Editor

Patrick Wood
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.
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Tim

Goodness, I’m going to have to reread this several times. Having read all you have written, this piece I found to be unusually and oddly incomprehensible!!!

Last edited 5 hours ago by timothy Straus
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