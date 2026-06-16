Global Trade: Two Rails to Medina

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, two transport ministers signed a stack of memorandums in Riyadh, and a railway the First World War left for dead began to stir. Turkey’s Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Saudi Arabia’s Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser put their names to agreements covering railways, logistics services, and infrastructure cooperation — the centerpiece being, in Ankara’s own framing, the rehabilitation of the historic Hejaz Railway and its eventual extension through Oman to the Indian Ocean.

The coverage treated it as heritage news with a logistics footnote: the romantic Ottoman line to the holy cities — the one Lawrence of Arabia spent a campaign dynamiting — riding again. That framing is not wrong. It is simply not the level on which the story lives.

Here is the level on which the story lives. This railway is not being resurrected once. It is being resurrected twice, by geopolitical rivals, along two different branches of the same Ottoman skeleton — and the two resurrections are racing each other across the map of the Middle East. One rail runs through Haifa and carries the flag of the U.S.-aligned corridor order. The other runs through Damascus, was drawn deliberately to cut Haifa out, and carries the flag of a reborn Ottoman vision. The press will cover the race. The race is real.

But watch what is loaded onto each train. Rail, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, harmonized technical standards, digitalized logistics — both corridors, item for item, the same cargo. The rivalry is conducted at the level of flags. The convergence is conducted at the level of architecture. And the architecture is the story — because whichever rail wins, the same operating system gets installed on the geography, and eventually on the people who live along it.

I have written before about a trap built from two rails. I did not expect to watch one being laid in actual steel, on the roadbed of a railway built to carry pilgrims to Medina. But here we are. The legal gradient between two rails is the bait; the compliance architecture underneath both is the trap. That sentence was written about tokenized securities. Read on, and decide whether it now describes a map.

What Was Actually Signed

The Riyadh memorandums. On June 9, the Turkish and Saudi transport ministers signed memorandums of understanding covering cooperation on railway technologies and specifications, exchange of expertise in design, operation, and maintenance, infrastructure development, engineering standards, rail safety, and the training of Saudi rail talent through specialized programs and railway academies. The Saudi side framed the package inside its National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030, whose stated ambition is to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.3

The corridor it extends. The Riyadh signing builds on a trilateral transport agreement concluded in April among Turkey, Syria, and Jordan — a framework covering all modes of transport, infrastructure development, harmonisation of technical standards, digitalisation, capacity building, private-sector participation, and the coordination of transportation corridors. The first phase reconnects Turkey through Syria — via Aleppo and Damascus — to Jordan; the Saudi pact extends the network toward Riyadh; the long-term vision stretches through Oman to the Arabian Sea.

The stated rationale. Uraloğlu framed the corridor explicitly as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, the maritime chokepoint that regional military tensions have converted from a guarantee into a liability. He cited two successful trial freight runs from Turkey through Iraq to Saudi Arabia as proof the overland route works.

The companion signing. Earlier the same day, Riyadh and Ankara held talks on cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure — a fact most coverage buried beneath the locomotive photographs.

The guardrails. These are memorandums of understanding — instruments of intent, not poured concrete and not binding mandate. Ongoing studies are still to determine the technical requirements for rebuilding the corridor. Throughout this essay I will mark the difference between announcement-grade and construction-grade evidence, because the two Turkish-aligned spines sit at different points on that gradient — and the difference matters.

That is the record. Now the two resurrections.

Rail One: The Haifa Branch

The original Hejaz Railway, built between 1900 and 1908 under Sultan Abdulhamid II, ran roughly 1,300 kilometers from Damascus to Medina — with a branch line reaching west to the Mediterranean port of Haifa. Keep that branch in view. It is the hinge of everything that follows.

In 2017, Israel’s then-transport minister Israel Katz announced his ambition in five words: “I want to revive the Hejaz railway.” His proposal — branded Tracks for Regional Peace — envisioned connecting Haifa’s port to Jordan, the Gulf states, and Saudi Arabia, reanimating the western branch of the Ottoman line as the land bridge of a normalized Middle East.

Six years later, that vision returned at scale. The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor — IMEC — was announced at the New Delhi G20 in September 2023 as the U.S.-backed answer to China’s Belt and Road: shipping lanes from India to the UAE, then a rail land bridge across Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Haifa, then onward by sea to Greece and Italy. And as I documented in Pax Silica, IMEC was never merely a trade route. The White House fact sheet described it in terms of ports and rail — and also clean energy, undersea cables, energy grids, telecom lines, and secure internet connectivity. The Atlantic Council emphasized the same pillars: electricity-grid integration, new subsea and terrestrial fiber linking emerging Middle Eastern data centers to Europe and India.

Pax Silica describes the technology stack. IMEC is where that stack acquires geography. The corridor is the geography of the stack.

That was Rail One: the Haifa branch of the dead Ottoman railway, resurrected as the land bridge of the U.S.-aligned AI and supply-chain order — the trusted corridor through which the six-layer stack (minerals and energy at the foundation; semiconductors, compute, networks, devices, and capital above) would acquire its Middle Eastern footing.

Then October 2023 happened, and the Gaza war turned IMEC’s central segment — the normalization corridor through Israel — from the project’s crown jewel into its open wound. The corridor did not die. Feasibility studies on the missing rail links continued. But the Haifa hinge seized, and into that seizure stepped a rival with a long memory and a longer grievance.

Rail Two: The Damascus Spine

When IMEC was announced, Turkey’s President Erdoğan responded with a sentence that should be read as a thesis statement: “There will be no corridor without Turkey.” The most convenient east–west route, he insisted, runs through Turkish territory. He had reason to take it personally — IMEC’s map is drawn around Turkey, and three of its participants (India, Israel, Greece) maintain complicated-to-adversarial relations with Ankara.13

Turkey’s answer is not one corridor but two spines, and they sit at different points on the evidentiary gradient — which is precisely why they must be read together.

The Iraq spine is construction-grade. The Development Road — a 1,200-kilometer highway-and-rail corridor from Grand Faw Port in Basra north through ten Iraqi cities to the Turkish border — was proposed in 2023 as Ankara’s explicit alternative to IMEC. It is no longer a proposal. The financing framework, roughly $17 billion launched through a 2024 Istanbul memorandum among Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE, has been finalized. Iraq’s Prime Minister inaugurated the first 63-kilometer stretch in 2025; France’s Alstom holds the implementation contract; Phase 1 targets 2028, and Grand Faw Port’s first phase — five berths, 3.5 million TEU capacity — was completed in mid-2025. Fifteen stations along the Iraqi stretch, an industrial city planned at each.14 This is rollout, not announcement. And note the partners: Qatar and the UAE — the same UAE that is simultaneously an IMEC signatory — funding the counter-corridor.

The Syria spine is announcement-grade — and it is the one with the symbolic payload. The Hejaz revival through Aleppo and Damascus became possible only because the Assad government fell in December 2024, reopening a hinge that had been rusted shut for over a decade. The Turkey–Syria–Jordan trilateral, and now the Saudi memorandums, sketch a corridor that runs the original Ottoman main line — and the routing is the tell. Where Rail One resurrects the Haifa branch, Rail Two resurrects the Damascus spine — and is openly described in regional coverage as a route that bypasses Israel while repositioning Turkey, Syria, and Jordan as the Gulf-to-Europe hub.

The symbolic register is not subtext; it is text. Uraloğlu himself described the trilateral agreement as a restoration of the Ottoman railway of Sultan Abdulhamid II.17 The original line was the late caliphate’s flagship pan-Islamic project — funded not by European bond markets but entirely by Muslim donations gathered across the ummah, built to carry pilgrims to the holy cities and, not incidentally, Ottoman troops to a restive periphery. To revive that line, under that name, with that genealogy explicitly invoked, is to make a civilizational claim, not merely a logistical one. This is the neo-Ottoman register Ankara has been composing in for two decades, now scored for rail.

And there is a thread here I will flag now and develop in a future piece, because it connects to a pattern this corpus has already traced. The Damascus spine runs through a post-war reconstruction zone. Turkish banks are entering Syria as financial ties expand. In From “Exit & Build” to Tesla’s Wireless World Brain I documented how post-conflict rebuilding — Gaza under the Board of Peace’s stablecoin architecture, Ukraine under the AIWS smart-hub proposals — has become a vector for tokenized compliance and behavioral metering: humanitarian reconstruction as the soft installer of the cybernetic stack. Syria is now the third major reconstruction theater of this decade, and a trade corridor is the spine around which reconstruction organizes. Whether Syrian rebuilding follows the Gaza–Ukraine pattern is an open question, not a conclusion. But it is the question to watch, and I am putting it on the record now.

The Trap: One Architecture, Two Flags

So the board is set. Rail One: the Haifa branch, IMEC, the U.S.–India–Gulf–Israel corridor, the official geography of Pax Silica. Rail Two: the Damascus spine plus the Iraq Development Road, the Turkey–Qatar-aligned counter-corridor, drawn to route around Israel and through Anatolia, wrapped in the banner of the last caliphate’s railway. Two rails, two flags, two civilizational stories — genuine rivalry, with real stakes in who collects the transit rents and who holds the chokepoint leverage of the post-Hormuz order.

Now place the two corridors’ specification sheets side by side.

IMEC, per its founding documents and the Atlantic Council’s elaboration: rail and ports plus energy grids, undersea and terrestrial cables, telecom, secure internet connectivity, data centers, standards, finance.11

The Turkey–Syria–Jordan framework, per its own text: all transport modes plus infrastructure development, harmonisation of technical standards, digitalisation, capacity building, coordination of corridors.4 The Riyadh package: railway technologies and specifications, engineering standards, talent pipelines — signed the same day as talks on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.6 The Development Road: rail, highway, parallel energy pipelines, fifteen industrial cities.14

Item for item, the same stack. Metered freight. Harmonized standards. Digitalized logistics. AI-managed flows. Grid and data infrastructure riding the right-of-way. The corridors compete over routing; they do not compete over architecture. There is no faction in this rivalry proposing a dumb railroad — a line that merely carries things, unmetered, unintegrated, illegible to the dashboard. That option is not on anyone’s map. The contest between the rails is real, and it is conducted entirely inside a consensus about what a corridor is: a sensing, metering, standard-enforcing instrument of the digital stack.

The corridors compete over routing. They do not compete over architecture. No faction is proposing a dumb railroad.

This is the structure I named in The Two-Rail Trap — there, two tokenization rails, institutional and crypto-native, whose visible differences in legal rights were the bait while the shared compliance architecture underneath was the trap. Here the bait is geopolitical: pick your corridor, pick your civilization — the Abrahamic-normalization rail or the neo-Ottoman rail. The trap is that both rails run on the same operating system, and the operating system, not the flag flying over it, determines what the corridor can be made to do to the people and goods that move through it.

Saudi Arabia is the proof that the rails interoperate at the architecture layer even while competing at the flag layer. The Kingdom is an IMEC founding participant and the newest signatory of the Damascus-spine revival — hedging across both corridors exactly as Pax Silica described the Gulf doing, refusing to be readable through one axis. The UAE funds the Development Road while sitting inside IMEC. Hedging of this kind is only possible because the corridors are technically commensurable — because beneath the rival flags they are built to the same standards, which is to say, they are already one system wearing two uniforms.

Now the discipline, stated plainly. I am not asserting a coordinating hand behind this convergence. There does not need to be one, and the analysis is stronger without the assumption. Turkey pursues transit rents, chokepoint leverage, and civilizational restoration. Saudi Arabia pursues Vision 2030 logistics primacy and a maritime hedge. The U.S.-aligned stack pursues trusted geography against Belt and Road. Qatar and the UAE pursue position in whichever order consolidates. Each actor follows its own rational interest — and the sum of those interests is a lattice none of them had to conspire to build, converging on a shared architecture none of them ever had to agree upon, because the architecture is simply what “infrastructure” now means to every party at every table. That is the mechanism I traced in The Dialectical Engine: the system that operates without coordination because the incentives all point the same direction. Convergence is more dangerous than conspiracy, because it has no conspirator to expose and no headquarters to raid.

Convergence is more dangerous than conspiracy, because it has no conspirator to expose and no headquarters to raid.

One open question belongs on the record before the close, handled with the distinction I drew in The Tokenization Chokepoint between speculation and rollout. A corridor moves goods; goods imply settlement; and the settlement layer of the dollar system is, as of this spring, being rebuilt around programmable, permissioned, reversible rails — that is documented rollout, on a published schedule. In what does the post-Hormuz corridor order settle? Patrick Wood has argued that tokenized settlement rails are being prepared as the monetary layer of a post-petrodollar Gulf — the same architecture visible in the UAE’s OPEC exit. I am not claiming the corridor and the settlement rail are joined today; that would outrun the evidence. I am claiming the freight rail and the payment rail are now being built such that they can be joined — and that when a permissioned corridor meets a permissioned settlement layer, the corridor stops being a route and becomes a control surface, where access to movement and access to money depend on the same compliance profile. Speculation says this could happen. Rollout says the rails are being laid so that it can. Watch the junction.

The Pilgrimage Rail Reversed

There is a level the architectural analysis cannot reach by itself, and it is the level this publication exists to reach. Pax Silica ended there, asking the question the smooth vocabulary of “trustworthy systems” and “AI-powered prosperity” is engineered to suppress: what is the human being inside this architecture?

The Hejaz line forces that question, because of what the line was.

This was the railway to Medina. Whatever imperial calculus Abdulhamid layered onto it, the line was built — and funded, coin by coin, by ordinary believers across the Muslim world — to carry pilgrims toward a fixed and sacred destination. Its orientation was given, not chosen. A pilgrim does not optimize his route against a dashboard; he travels toward something that stands above him and does not move. The line had a telos in the old, strong sense: an end it was ordered to, not an output it was metering.

Now look at what both resurrections propose. Not a pilgrimage route — a logistics segment. Not a destination — a throughput target. Israel’s Tracks for Regional Peace and Erdoğan’s restored Ottoman line are civilizational rivals, and they agree completely on this one thing: the railway’s meaning is its freight volume, its transit time, its standardized, digitalized, meterable flow. The destination that once stood above the traveler is replaced by the dashboard that stands above the flow. Medina was a telos. Riyadh-as-logistics-node is a metric.

That is the inversion this corpus has spent its length naming — from Being to Becoming — performed here in steel, on the landscape, at the scale of a subcontinent. And it is the same swap I traced in The One Coin and The Factory Reset at the scale of the person: the swap that converts a human being from an image-bearer with a fixed nature and an intrinsic end into a managed process, an upgradable substrate, a node to be optimized against someone else’s dashboard. What the corridor order does to a holy route, the stack intends for a human life. The pilgrim becomes throughput. The image-bearer becomes a profile.

And here the two-rails structure delivers its final, sharpest lesson. The rivalry between the corridors is fierce, civilizational, sincere — and neither rail champions the telos. The Abrahamic-normalization corridor does not propose to restore the route’s orientation toward the sacred; neither does the neo-Ottoman one, for all its caliphate iconography — the invocation of Abdulhamid is branding on a logistics product, the sacred genealogy deployed as a marketing layer over the same metering architecture the rival runs. Two civilizational stories, fighting over who owns the meter. The one position with no army, no financing framework, and no memorandum of understanding is the position the railway was built on: that a route — and a life — can be ordered toward an end it did not assign itself.

Two rails, two flags, one inversion. The fight is over who owns the meter. The telos has no champion.

Which returns us, as everything in this corpus returns, to the firewall. Only the person who is not his own — made in an image he did not author, given a telos he did not assign — cannot be reduced to a node, because the thing that constitutes him was never his to trade. That fixity is the wall, and it is the only wall that holds. A railway cannot bear the imago Dei. But a railway built toward Medina was built within a civilization that could still recognize a destination as given rather than chosen — and that recognition is the same material the firewall is made of. When the corridor order reaches down and converts that route into a metered node — twice, under rival flags, with the sacred name retained as a brand — it is not only re-laying track. It is rehearsing, on the landscape, the move it intends to complete on the person.

The route is the same. The rails are two. The telos is the one thing neither is building toward.

Watch the junction — and hold the wall.

The full account of the managed-tenant order all of this builds toward is in my book with Patrick Wood,