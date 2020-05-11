Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy

As businesses reopen, many are requiring shoppers and employees to wear a face mask. Costco, for instance, will not allow shoppers into the store without wearing a face mask. Many employers are requiring all employees to wear a face mask while at work. In some jurisdictions, all citizens must wear a face mask if they are outside of their own home. ⁃ TN Editor
With the advent of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a number of medical practices that have little or no scientific support as regards reducing the spread of this infection. One of these measures is the wearing of facial masks, either a surgical-type mask, bandana or N95 respirator mask. When this pandemic began and we knew little about the virus itself or its epidemiologic behavior, it was assumed that it would behave, in terms of spread among communities, like other respiratory viruses. Little has presented itself after intense study of this virus and its behavior to change this perception.
This is somewhat of an unusual virus in that for the vast majority of people infected by the virus, one experiences either no illness (asymptomatic) or very little sickness. Only a very small number of people are at risk of a potentially serious outcome from the infection—mainly those with underlying serious medical conditions in conjunction with advanced age and frailty, those with immune compromising conditions and nursing home patients near the end of their lives. There is growing evidence that the treatment protocol issued to treating doctors by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mainly intubation and use of a ventilator (respirator), may have contributed significantly to the high death rate in these select individuals.
By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain.Russell Blaylock, MD
As for the scientific support for the use of face mask, a recent careful examination of the literature, in which 17 of the best studies were analyzed, concluded that, “ None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”1 Keep in mind, no studies have been done to demonstrate that either a cloth mask or the N95 mask has any effect on transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Any recommendations, therefore, have to be based on studies of influenza virus transmission. And, as you have seen, there is no conclusive evidence of their efficiency in controlling flu virus transmission.
It is also instructive to know that until recently, the CDC did not recommend wearing a face mask or covering of any kind, unless a person was known to be infected, that is, until recently. Non-infected people need not wear a mask. When a person has TB we have them wear a mask, not the entire community of non-infected. The recommendations by the CDC and the WHO are not based on any studies of this virus and have never been used to contain any other virus pandemic or epidemic in history.
Now that we have established that there is no scientific evidence necessitating the wearing of a face mask for prevention, are there dangers to wearing a face mask, especially for long periods? Several studies have indeed found significant problems with wearing such a mask. This can vary from headaches, to increased airway resistance, carbon dioxide accumulation, to hypoxia, all the way to serious life-threatening complications.
There is a difference between the N95 respirator mask and the surgical mask (cloth or paper mask) in terms of side effects. The N95 mask, which filters out 95% of particles with a median diameter >0.3 µm2 , because it impairs respiratory exchange (breathing) to a greater degree than a soft mask, and is more often associated with headaches. In one such study, researchers surveyed 212 healthcare workers (47 males and 165 females) asking about presence of headaches with N95 mask use, duration of the headaches, type of headaches and if the person had preexisting headaches.2
They found that about a third of the workers developed headaches with use of the mask, most had preexisting headaches that were worsened by the mask wearing, and 60% required pain medications for relief. As to the cause of the headaches, while straps and pressure from the mask could be causative, the bulk of the evidence points toward hypoxia and/or hypercapnia as the cause. That is, a reduction in blood oxygenation (hypoxia) or an elevation in blood C02 (hypercapnia). It is known that the N95 mask, if worn for hours, can reduce blood oxygenation as much as 20%, which can lead to a loss of consciousness, as happened to the hapless fellow driving around alone in his car wearing an N95 mask, causing him to pass out, and to crash his car and sustain injuries. I am sure that we have several cases of elderly individuals or any person with poor lung function passing out, hitting their head. This, of course, can lead to death.
A more recent study involving 159 healthcare workers aged 21 to 35 years of age found that 81% developed headaches from wearing a face mask.3 Some had pre-existing headaches that were precipitated by the masks. All felt like the headaches affected their work performance.
Unfortunately, no one is telling the frail elderly and those with lung diseases, such as COPD, emphysema or pulmonary fibrosis, of these dangers when wearing a facial mask of any kind—which can cause a severe worsening of lung function. This also includes lung cancer patients and people having had lung surgery, especially with partial resection or even the removal of a whole lung.
While most agree that the N95 mask can cause significant hypoxia and hypercapnia, another study of surgical masks found significant reductions in blood oxygen as well. In this study, researchers examined the blood oxygen levels in 53 surgeons using an oximeter. They measured blood oxygenation before surgery as well as at the end of surgeries.4 The researchers found that the mask reduced the blood oxygen levels (pa02) significantly. The longer the duration of wearing the mask, the greater the fall in blood oxygen levels.
The importance of these findings is that a drop in oxygen levels (hypoxia) is associated with an impairment in immunity. Studies have shown that hypoxia can inhibit the type of main immune cells used to fight viral infections called the CD4+ T-lymphocyte. This occurs because the hypoxia increases the level of a compound called hypoxia inducible factor-1 (HIF-1), which inhibits T-lymphocytes and stimulates a powerful immune inhibitor cell called the Tregs. . This sets the stage for contracting any infection, including COVID-19 and making the consequences of that infection much graver. In essence, your mask may very well put you at an increased risk of infections and if so, having a much worse outcome.5,6,7
People with cancer, especially if the cancer has spread, will be at a further risk from prolonged hypoxia as the cancer grows best in a microenvironment that is low in oxygen. Low oxygen also promotes inflammation which can promote the growth, invasion and spread of cancers.8,9 Repeated episodes of hypoxia has been proposed as a significant factor in atherosclerosis and hence increases all cardiovascular (heart attacks) and cerebrovascular (strokes) diseases.10
There is another danger to wearing these masks on a daily basis, especially if worn for several hours. When a person is infected with a respiratory virus, they will expel some of the virus with each breath. If they are wearing a mask, especially an N95 mask or other tightly fitting mask, they will be constantly rebreathing the viruses, raising the concentration of the virus in the lungs and the nasal passages. We know that people who have the worst reactions to the coronavirus have the highest concentrations of the virus early on. And this leads to the deadly cytokine storm in a selected number.
It gets even more frightening. Newer evidence suggests that in some cases the virus can enter the brain.11,12 In most instances it enters the brain by way of the olfactory nerves (smell nerves), which connect directly with the area of the brain dealing with recent memory and memory consolidation. By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain.13
It is evident from this review that there is insufficient evidence that wearing a mask of any kind can have a significant impact in preventing the spread of this virus. The fact that this virus is a relatively benign infection for the vast majority of the population and that most of the at-risk group also survive, from an infectious disease and epidemiological standpoint, by letting the virus spread through the healthier population we will reach a herd immunity level rather quickly that will end this pandemic quickly and prevent a return next winter. During this time, we need to protect the at-risk population by avoiding close contact, boosting their immunity with compounds that boost cellular immunity and in general, care for them.
One should not attack and insult those who have chosen not to wear a mask, as these studies suggest that is the wise choice to make.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders.
Even if the masks did help to prevent the transmission of the virus, the effect of lowering oxygen levels could interfere with brain function. I’d want my surgeon to be able to think clearly while he was operating on me! Also, I know from experience lower levels of oxygen can cause the inability to move as well or as quickly as one would otherwise be able to. I agree, we need to take our chances (even the at-risk, one of which I am) to get this thing under control.
I am as well. Masks don’t ensure safety. Was at a checkout last week and could not understand the cashier due to the mask she was wearing. We both leaned in closer – she around the brand new plexiglass protector – and neither of their new, expensive, panic-driven “solutions” would have protected either of us if either of us had the virus.
Then don’t do that.
At least one pharmacy requires a face mask to enter the store. I had put the mask below my chin until I got to the door of the store. And I kept the mask below my nose so I could actually breathe.
I will wear a mask because I have health issues. It is my responsibility to protect myself, not the government or other people’s responsibility. It is possible for me to protect myself from others without restrictions on others and since they didn’t create this pandemic, the burden shouldn’t be on them. You could have laws that they can’t knowingly spread the virus by not social distancing and not getting tested if they come down with symptoms, but beyond that our freedom of movement shouldn’t be infringed beyond what we know now about this virus.
Yes, that’s what need in this country more laws, seriously this is way out of hand and we DON’T NEED ANYMORE LAWS! What about all the people who get the flu every year but still come to work snd infect eveyone around them because they can’t afford to stay home because they don’t get medical insurance at their job or can’t afford it, are you going to send them to jail for that too?? This whole thing is ridiculous and while the virus is real the hype and the scare of how “dangerous” it is, is just false and the… Read more »
Every surgeon in America uses a mask when operating, albeit not the N95, and probably has for a century. And not just the surgeon but everyone else in the operating room helping during a surgery.
Are you suggesting that because healthy surgeons wear masks in surgery that it is safe for all other healthy people to wear masks as well?
Healthy Surgeons wear masks in the OR to prevent their own spit and bacteria from contaminating a sterile environment.
Amazing to me that people have to be told something that should be completely obvious. The surgeon has cut through the skin of the patient, “breaching” the protective barrier and exposing the patient to whatever is in the environment. Patients are then completely vulnerable. Surgical masks protect patients from the plethora of germs travelling along with the air emitting during the breathing and talking of the surgical team.
Yes, that is a very safe assumption. Healthy people across the board should have no problem. The hypoxic argument regarding surgical masks is a weak one at best.
All the benefits,large or small,for not doing something with benefits equates to doing it.
Most surgeons now wear a plastic bubble mask as part of what’s frequently referred to as a “spacesuit”, not cloth or paper masks.
Correct, however they wear the surgical masks because they are in a sterile environment, and the mask prevents the patient from getting infected during the operation. The surgeon is not wearing the mask to prevent themselves from catching something from the patient.
They also have physical side effects. The article addresses this.
This is not to prevent virus transmission. It is for universal precautions, well known medical protocol.
Yup BSI Body Substance Isolation. I’m an ex Fire Fighter we wear PPE because we are protecting ourselves from the patient and protecting the patient from us also. Not saying we healthcare workers have stuff but it’s widely know in Calif. that BSI is not only for us but the patient as well.
They do this to prevent dropping salivation or nose drops etc. into an open wound.
Well it sounds like this should be Reevaluated..something good must come out of this Lord have mercy!
Completely different circumstance! Every medical professional wears a mask when bodily fluids are involved or exposed.
True at some level. Please let me introduce a different perspective. Doctors have used masks since medical school and I believe people can get used to it and bodies will adapt. For example, South Korean civilians, especially young children have been using N95 masks for over a decade for almost on a daily basis, not just when they have the flu because of all the pollution blowing down from China’s factories. Have you seen how bad the pollution in Beijing gets on some days? They had news footages of people loosing their dogs while letting them off the leash in… Read more »
Lee, your perspective is absolutely antithetical to the American Constitution and rule of law. Nobody in America has the right to demand and I wear – or not wear – a face mask. If you want to live in a Technocratic state where the god of science makes all decisions for you, then you can go do that. It isn’t going to happen in America.
No shoes, no shirt, (no mask): no service.
Then they don’t get my service
There is no god of science and you live in a country where there are rules you need to follow, they are called laws. Under medical emergencies these laws can be imposed by governments either state or federal and by individual businesses.
There are a few things that you do not understand: Scientism, Technocracy and the U.S. Constitution.
I agree, but usually if the media does not tell the right things most people will not believe what is out on the net. Our president needs to have this info and tell us if it is the truth. I am very “high” risk. Heart disease is major killer of women baby boomers. We need more but most of all CORRECT information in papers and on TV.
“this thing” is nothing. Or, to be more precise, it is a harmful, evil hoax perpetrated by tools taking their orders from Bill Gates and his superclass, as Peter Phillips explains in “Giants.”
“So-called pandemic?” JFC…
Copy and Paste much? “so-called COVID-19 pandemic”
I get migraines. Even glasses on the bridge of my nose can cause or aggravate one. I also have some sinus issues that a mask would just add to. I’ll pass.
same here!
Another problem with choosing the dust mask type is that they come with an aluminum nose pinch capability. I have had a reaction on my nose from long term use. The metal reacts to the body as it is an element looking to bind with tissue. The result is I have continual skin impairment to healing from sores and skin tag growth.
I think you have the mask on backwards.
Dust masks are non woven,wear easily and make you sweaty.this allows the metal to affect your skin. Dust masks are molded and you can’t wear them inside out. You obviously don’t have to wear one of these regularly or you wouldn’t think yourself so funny. It easy to be callous to issues you dont have to deal with.
The metal is on the outside, you were wearing it incorrectly or you had some dollar store reject mask
I rarely engage in these discussions, as I realize I will not change anyone’s mind. You believe what you believe and that’s why you read this. But I can’t pass this one by. This is FLAT OUT IRRESPONSIBLE. Why should you care what I have to say? Well for one I am a doctor as well, I live in NYC, and I am taking care of these incredibly sick people. This thing is real, and it is scary. This is ridiculous. Wearing a regular mask does not put you in any danger. Surgeons and anesthesiologists wear them every day. And… Read more »
You say that you are a doctor, but we cannot verify that and you don’t present your case like a doctor might. In any case, if you don’t like what Blaylock says about the information he cites, then bring forth YOUR evidence.
If you read the first reference that was cited in this article, it says that in eight out of nine cases, masks did reduce the risk of SARS infections. So Blaylock’s statement that influenza studies are the best facsimile is false, and cites the evidence against himself. He correctly read, and stated, that masks do not help against influenza, but that is not the threat being defended against here.
Not Exactly. “There are limited data on the use of masks and respirators to reduce transmission of influenza. A systematic review was undertaken to help inform pandemic influenza guidance in the United Kingdom. The initial review was performed in November 2009 and updated in June 2010 and January 2011. Inclusion criteria included randomised controlled trials and quasi‐experimental and observational studies of humans published in English with an outcome of laboratory‐confirmed or clinically‐diagnosed influenza and other viral respiratory infections. There were 17 eligible studies. Six of eight randomised controlled trials found no significant differences between control and intervention groups (masks with… Read more »
“When Dr. Fauci said people should not be wearing masks”
https://youtu.be/oLNBw7XCM4Q
Censored content removed from post
Anna C – the link you tried to post was not allowed because it is pure trash journalism that accuses Dr. Blaylock of being a quack. If you believe this article, then you don’t belong here. Alternatively, if you are searching for the truth, then you must learn how to discern truth from fiction from malicious hit jobs.
Patrick. I guess you know that some people don’t want the truth. They are too dedicated to bickering and debating about everything. They will only believe the lies, half-truths and propaganda that they have been spoon fed since birth. That’s why those types of people will be sent a strong delusion that they should believe a lie as stated in the Book Of Thessalonians. I don’t expect people to believe the truth about anything when they reject the truth, the salvation and the wisdom of God. To each his own.
Yes amen!👍☺️
One point of contention: Perhaps you missed the fact that it is the N95 mask that was found to lower oxygen levels as much as 20%, when worn for hours? Last time I was in an operating room, the surgeon and anesthesiologist were wearing surgical masks, not N95 masks…big difference. Surgical masks are not N95 equivalent. It would appear prudent to caution people against wearing N95 masks for extended periods.
I am not a doctor, I work in a healthfood store, and i can tell you from personal experience of having to wear a mask for 8 STRAIGHT hours a day (while stocking shelves, answering phones, helping customers, moving around in a fast pace work environment for 8 hours) has put a noticeable damper on my own immunity. I have had to leave work early now several times over the last month because of dizziness and feeling like i am going to faint. Now, i do not wear a mask if i do not need to, and try to avoid… Read more »
Gooo girl! I was attacked by two ppl last night when I briefly lifted it to take a Breath..it really bothers My breathing and this research article is very refreshing!
Currently in the same situation. I have chronic sinus problems. Terrible inflammation to the point my nasal cavity can completely close off and I can only breath through my mouth. My employer? Doesn’t give a sh*t. I have to wear the mask or lose my job and this just for appearances – customers complained so profit and appearances over employee health and well being. Really tired of these irrational, frightened, “compassionate” people judging, condemning, and using assumptive reasoning to remove my rights to decide what is best for my health. I would like to observe the surgeon or CEO wear… Read more »
Yes, there comes ‘authority’ and tells us it is wrong information. Of course research says info is true but mr. Doctor says it is not. On the other hand mr. Doctor believes in evidence based medicine which is based on research. Riiiight.
I have COPD—I can’t breathe with a MASK on. It (the MASK) restricts my breathing. Please try to be more Patient aware. My son (42) is a type one Diabetic, my granddaughter(20) is also a Type One Diabetic. We three NEED understanding from M.D.’s and the general public. We each have –ONE—Mask. Reusing a MASK is not healthy–. So, by your reasoning we should re wear our MASKS-it’s ok if we get sick😥
That’s another thing many don’t have enough masks and no alcohol either to disinfect it..so Not wearing it would be healthier..than Spreading germs w a Used mask! HELLO!
Dear Jane please take your masks and put them out in the direct sunlight it kills the virus in less than ten minutes.The US undersecretary revealed this scientific report 2wks ago. Healing blessings to you and your loved ones in the name of the Lord 💗🇺🇸💗
Are you telling me, as an educated doctor, who went to medical school, and has a medical degree, that you believe the spread of this virus can be PREVENTED? In what instance throughout all of human history has this EVER occurred? We’ve had antibacterial soaps and sanitizers and flu vaccines for how many years? How many seasons have we ever prevented the flu? -None. You don’t prevent a virus, you deal with it. The more people that get infected, the sooner the effects of the virus are diminished. The people that are going to die from it, are going to… Read more »
I’m sorry Shanna but you simply won’t be able to keep out the millions of viruses that fill the world around us. And nor should you want to. This very healthy exchange keeps our immune systems strong.
I am not living in a bubble because some people are afraid. Do video has a 98.5% survival rate. Stop the mask crazyness. If you are afraid, you stay home. Leave the rest if us alone.
The phone-drones and ill-informed/local government-forced businesses are coercing us into having to wear those stupid masks just to function. I refuse to show my compliance to the Democrat Steal-the-Election campaign, I will not be forced to comply, and that’s all it is – coerced/forced compliance to a political leftist agenda disguised as a pandemic. Drs. Fauci and Birx are Democrats, they keep moving the goal posts closer to November. Fauci originally discouraged masks, but now that it’s apparent that they can discourage natural immunity, he’s pushing for masks 24/7. In Ohio, our anti-Trump RINO governor DeWine was slapped-down by a… Read more »
The issue is you are putting tubes in people to treat the wrong symptoms. Have you not read 9 out of 10 on intubation don’t come out. It isn’t Covid killing people, history will show it was a lack of knowledge and malpractice that caused so many deaths in NY due to intubation and anesthetic errors. I do not doubt you are doing the best you can under the circumstances, and your job has protocols but are we thinking critically about what is going on and why has NYS have so many deaths compared to other NATIONS… yet alone other… Read more »
You’re clearly NOT a doctor.
Thanks Shanna. To support your rebuttal of Dr Blaylock, here is the most recent study I can find: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2 It does NOT use influenza as a proxy. The study includes coronavirus, rhinovirus and influenza in the cohort. Detection of aerosols is clearly flattened when the infected wears a surgical mask. Just look at the data. Surgical masks work. I agree with you that you’ll never convince people otherwise in any online discussion. Cognitive dissonance. Lots of people don’t even bother to cover their cough with their hand, much less their elbow, much MUCH less with a surgical mask. It could… Read more »
10 plus doctors over 1 Dr. Great article and studies. Thank you.
People have to be responsible for their own health it is not the Governments job to tell what’s best for me. If you are a Dr. Than you realize that there are A LOT of Doctors out there and Many have different opinions and depending upon the facts you look at you make your decision, it’s not a one size fit all population different drugs work differently on different people, that’s why there is different reasons why you need to be your own advocate. I will not just fall in line I will however ask questions, thats why GOD gave… Read more »
Amazing. My family and I were discussing this 2-weeks ago because we have refused to wear a mask unless we are ill. AND here it is in black and white. THANKS PATRICK! In fact, the research doesn’t cover all the problems that can occur from long term mask wearing. There’s more, much more. I’ll not get into that here as I have no public research to share.
How do you know you are not infected and therefore contagious ?
He doesn’t know if he is and you don’t know if he isn’t.
So you’re just going to take a chance, the same as you have every year for however old you are.
how infectious are asymptomatic people? the answers vary.
How do you know that asymptomatic people actually spread the disease? The media says it a lot, but the actual studies done on it have all been inconclusive.
Go to the WHO website and read the FAQ regarding this. They basically have no evidence of asymptomatic spread just “a few reported cases…” with no real evidence. It’s sickening the lies and disinfo people spread when all you have to do is read it straight from the horses mouth.
If I am contagious and I touch my face or my mask I will spread germs. If I wear a mask on my face it will collect some germs (some will still escape) and make it easier for me to get them on my hands and spread them. At the end of the day, if I am contagious and I breath, I will spread germs. Your best defense is to boost your immune sytem so that you too will be asymptomatic.
It is not true that no studies have been done to test the effectiveness of masks against the virus that causes Covid=19. There was a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine a month ago where researchers in South Korea determined that this virus readily passes through both cloth and surgical masks, making them completely ineffective at stopping transmission of the virus.
Can you publish the study so we can review for ourselves?
https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/85814
The study is in this article.
I am a former military nuclear, biological, chemical specialist. I already knew the masks were all ineffective. Thank you very much for this highly informative article.
Knowledge is power!!
Oh, so surgeons and surgery assistants are going to no long use face masks since you say so?
Brad, this is a stupid statement. Nobody said surgeons or assistants don’t or should not wear masks.
Yeah brad, please don’t be stupid. Surgeons wear a mask in surgery and I’m sure that sometime, shortly thereafter, they remove the mask, instead of wearing it to drive alone in their car and other idiotic reasons to keep it on all day
I think walking past or even standing near someone is a bit different than standing directly over an open wound.
Just so know. If you post this to facebook, their fact checkers will post that it is false. Using snopes and Africa check of all things.
Yes, it is a total sham, too. Try posting this link instead… https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/blaylock_face_masks_pose_serious_risks_to_the_healthy
Thank you sir God bless!
This article is being blocked/ censored on facebook. I cannot share! Facebook is labeling it false news.
Erin, share this link instead. Same story, different site….https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/blaylock_face_masks_pose_serious_risks_to_the_healthy
Use spreely if you want uncensored social media. Wake up and delete your facebook acount, they are using you to promote fascism.
Use what?? Spreely?
Folks, it’s simple. No one reading any comment anywhere on any website has ever had their minds changed unilaterally by the musings of others. Everything has become politicized to oppositional extremes, and those of us in the middle are derided as ignorant/indifferent. Does wearing a mask work in every circumstance, for everyone, all the time? No. Does it physically hurt you if someone wears one around you? No. Then leave us/them alone. If you don’t want to wear one, and a businesses requires it, shop elsewhere. If your government entity requires it, then stand up for for your beliefs and… Read more »
It’s not a personal choice if people are not told the consequences, which they are currently not being told. OSHA have regulations on masks and chemical that everyone has seemed to throw by the wayside. One of our local grocery stores continually sprays the conveyors at the cash wrap without wiping and mops continuously to the point where you are envelloped in cleaning fumes at the door. After 20 minutes my nose was dripping and I started a sinus headache. The workers are doing 8 hour shifts wearing masks that put a strain on their respiratory system and breathing cleaning… Read more »
It’s not a choice for almost everyone who is employed in Ohio. With a few exceptions, every business whether it’s retail, restaurants, or other services, require their employees to wear masks all day long. My daughter is a hairstylist and she will have to wear a facemask for her 8-12 hour shifts, four days a week. I’m very concerned about the negative health effects this will have on her, as well as on other family members who must wear a facemask for many hours a day working in the restaurant industry. This practice could go on for months, possibly years,… Read more »
What if masks are to prepare us for a shift in culture – like that of the Middle East where covering the face is a sign of obedience & submission?
