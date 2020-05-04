Wear Your Face Mask And Savor Your CO2 Breath

Please Share This Story!















This is truly a ‘duh’ moment.

When a healthy person wears a face mask, they continuously re-rebreathe a portion of the CO2 that comes out of their lungs. Of course, there are many different types of masks that vary in such CO2 concentration, but the principal remains the same.

Breathing air that is too rich in CO2 has its own negative health effects!

Humans breathe in air that is approximately 20.95% oxygen, 78.09% nitrogen, 0.93% argon, and 0.04% (400 ppm) of carbon dioxide. Upon exhaling your breath contains approximately 3.8% CO2.

Now, people are not dropping dead because they breathe higher-than-normal concentrations of CO2. How many of you survived as kids hiding under the covers with a flashlight after bedtime? (Likely, all of you!)

When CO2 enters the lung, is dissolves in water, forming carbonic acid which makes the blood more acidic, lowering blood pH. At the same time, excessive CO2 concentrations leaves less oxygen to be absorbed. Other aspects of body chemistry are affected as well.

When wearing face masks, especially for an extended period or during higher-than-normal physical activity, some people will experience symptoms like rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, dizziness, muscular weakness, emotional upsets and fatigue.

Of course, it is up to each person to decide what it good for their own health. This writer has already decided to ditch the mask for fresh air.

Admittedly, it is right for a sick person to wear a mask when they find it necessary to be in a public setting. All others should consider the potentially negative health effects that a face mask might cause.

As states proceed to re-start their economies, companies like Costco are requiring and demanding that all shoppers put on face masks before being allowed into the store. Certainly, others will follow. Although their logic for doing this is totally flawed, shoppers have a decision to make: Will you or won’t you?

If you want to attempt to sort this out when faced with such a challenge, create a little card like this to show to the store manager or anyone else who demands that you wear a face mask.

Even if they tell you to get lost, you will have made an important declaration to them about constitutional and legal rights.

Lastly, what is the real agenda of requiring everyone to wear masks even after the pandemic subsides? A peer reviewed paper on the National Institute of Health‘s website (NIH.gov) points in the right direction. The surgical mask is a bad fit for risk reduction was written in 2016 by Dr. Shane Neilson, MD. He notes that “Wearing a mask reinforces fear” and that “This fear surfaces in public policy.” Lastly, he concludes:

The problem of affect in political terms is a contagious one: fear spreads among the public, leading to intensification of risk management. [emphasis added]

Thus, the government’s goal to encourage the continued use of facial masks is to reinforce fear so that their own risk management programs can be intensified.

This, in pure terms, is nothing short of psychological manipulation and it has nothing to do with health or keeping people safe.