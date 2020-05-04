Wear Your Face Mask And Savor Your CO2 Breath

This is truly a ‘duh’ moment.
When a healthy person wears a face mask, they continuously re-rebreathe a portion of the CO2 that comes out of their lungs. Of course, there are many different types of masks that vary in such CO2 concentration, but the principal remains the same.
Breathing air that is too rich in CO2 has its own negative health effects!
Humans breathe in air that is approximately 20.95% oxygen, 78.09% nitrogen, 0.93% argon, and 0.04% (400 ppm) of carbon dioxide. Upon exhaling your breath contains approximately 3.8% CO2.
Now, people are not dropping dead because they breathe higher-than-normal concentrations of CO2. How many of you survived as kids hiding under the covers with a flashlight after bedtime? (Likely, all of you!)
When CO2 enters the lung, is dissolves in water, forming carbonic acid which makes the blood more acidic, lowering blood pH. At the same time, excessive CO2 concentrations leaves less oxygen to be absorbed. Other aspects of body chemistry are affected as well.
When wearing face masks, especially for an extended period or during higher-than-normal physical activity, some people will experience symptoms like rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, dizziness, muscular weakness, emotional upsets and fatigue.
Of course, it is up to each person to decide what it good for their own health. This writer has already decided to ditch the mask for fresh air.
Admittedly, it is right for a sick person to wear a mask when they find it necessary to be in a public setting. All others should consider the potentially negative health effects that a face mask might cause.
As states proceed to re-start their economies, companies like Costco are requiring and demanding that all shoppers put on face masks before being allowed into the store. Certainly, others will follow. Although their logic for doing this is totally flawed, shoppers have a decision to make: Will you or won’t you?
If you want to attempt to sort this out when faced with such a challenge, create a little card like this to show to the store manager or anyone else who demands that you wear a face mask.
Even if they tell you to get lost, you will have made an important declaration to them about constitutional and legal rights.
Lastly, what is the real agenda of requiring everyone to wear masks even after the pandemic subsides? A peer reviewed paper on the National Institute of Health‘s website (NIH.gov) points in the right direction. The surgical mask is a bad fit for risk reduction was written in 2016 by Dr. Shane Neilson, MD. He notes that “Wearing a mask reinforces fear” and that “This fear surfaces in public policy.” Lastly, he concludes:
The problem of affect in political terms is a contagious one: fear spreads among the public, leading to intensification of risk management. [emphasis added]
Thus, the government’s goal to encourage the continued use of facial masks is to reinforce fear so that their own risk management programs can be intensified.
This, in pure terms, is nothing short of psychological manipulation and it has nothing to do with health or keeping people safe.
Today, May 4th, the Portuguese socialist government (as many countries in Europe) has opened most businesses, but people ARE OBLIGED to wear the face masks that previously were only recommended! The police force is totally deployed to fiercely control the obedience of the citizens (criminals will have a ball with the police working 9-5, leaving the nights for them) Not even our previous dictatorship went as far as these Marxist technocrats are willing to go – our life as free society only lasted 46 years! But what is sad is to watch the sheeple on the street, going happily with… Read more »
Hear hear
Today (May 4, 2020) is the first day of the CEO Edict of mandatory wearing of masks at COSTCO. I contacted the CEO of Costco to inform him I would no longer be shopping there and when my Executive Member gets close to expiring will see if they still require wearing of masks. If that is so, I will end my membership. The CEO responded and said he was mandated by the CDC to have the shoppers wear masks. Kroger, Safeway, Fred Meyer etc. do not mandate customers to wear masks. It is voluntary, which is fine with me.
Paul – if you received an email from him to this affect, please forward to me and I will repost here.
Seems to me if the CDC mandated COSTCO to have shoppers wear them, then others would be mandated as well. Sounds like COSTCO might be fibbing.
The CDC is not going to mandate only Costco to have the customers wear masks! Well people wearing masks it’s not good for them. We are supposed to be breathing oxygen not CO2.
Shirts and shoes required on my Costco contract with Vostco re-saving right to terminate my membership. My contract fails to disclose member rights to membership refund and Cash payment of Rewards should mgt choose to terminate a membership. The template should protect memberships and ensure entry.
Costco’s policy allows you to terminate your membership now. They will also refund you for this past year since you are dissatisfied. Vote with your dollars.
Thank you for posting the template. I will be using this when I go shopping bc I REFUSE to wear a mask. Unless we fight back against this, it will be our new norm.
Even the homemade ones they provided at my physician’s office were heavy. I had my breath coming out over the top and fogging my glasses. I do have a condition that would allow me to come up with such a card. Being over the age of 65 might qualify as an exemption in and of itself. I have problems with stuffy places – and a homemade mask is over the top stuffy. Might just make up such a card – but it might not be taken well at the clinic.
Why are you concerned about an “exemption“? You kneel to ask your master for permission? This is tyranny. Find your courage to stand for freedom and your God-give unalienable constitutional rights. BTW: I do not wear a mask or face coverings: I cannot breathe, especially during allergy season. . I showed my membership card, walked into Costco to quickly pick up protein drinks, and some Vitamin D. No one said anything to me; a few customers looked at me. I smiled back. I DO NOT TALK to avoid spray or droplets. The new TV screens blare Costco’s mask policy. Ignore… Read more »
I find masks suffocating especially if worn for a long time.
Home Depot in my city Nampa, Idaho) has no such requirement for customers or employees.
Good for them!!!
Our Governor, here in Ohio, is mandating that all workers, returning to work during this month of May roll-out, are required to wear masks,(with very few exceptions). I am healthy and well over 50 yrs. old and I did not don a mask,(or a cape),during this emergency declaration. His original mandate was for all Ohioans to wear masks which created an uproar and was amended. Walking through stores here has been a lonely, 6ft physical distancing, “unmasked walk”. Next week, I may be able to return to work and I want to BREATHE. I have been working on creating a… Read more »
The badge (photo) in your article is flawed (aka. bogus!)
There is no such thing as HIPPA, I think whoever created
the badge meant HIPAA.
Not my badge. Whoever created it made a typo.
The first time I went to the grocery after all this hype about the virus I wore a mask determined to prevent 99% of the tested coronaviruses from entering, but only because I had the worst cough (allergies), and I didn’t want to scare people. I’m asthmatic, and the allergies make it so much harder for me to breathe, it was ridiculous. Every time I got somewhere without people close, I took the mask down just to breathe. Not only was breathing a problem, but the area the mask was covering was dripping sweat; the store was cool! I’ve not… Read more »
Where can i download the template to make my own badge like this picture?
